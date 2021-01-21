DATA STORY: India's Covid vaccination now at 7.6% of tally; 0.06% population inoculated

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 4,893 to take its count of active cases to 192308, the lowest since June 26 and 81.10 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.76 per cent (one in 132). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 15,223 cases to take its total caseload to 10,610,883. And, with 151 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 152,869, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 131,649 more people were vaccinated across India on Wednesday which took the total count of those inoculated to 806,484. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,265,706 – or 96.75 per cent of total caseload – with 19,965 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.