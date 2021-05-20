DATA STORY: India's daily new Covid cases below 300,000 for 4th straight day

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 96,841 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,129,878. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 19.22 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 276,110 cases to take its total caseload to 25,772,440. And, with 3,874 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 287,122, or 1.11 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,166,090 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 187,009,792. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 22,355,440 – or 86.74 per cent of total caseload – with 369,077 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
-
With a daily increase of 276,110 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 25,496,330 on Wednesday to 25,772,440 – an increase of 1.1%. Death toll has reached 287,122, with 3,874 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 2,068,775 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 19.22% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 8.22% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 187,009,792 vaccine doses. That is 749.09 per cent of its total caseload, and 13.44 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (24785485), Rajasthan (20232830), Uttar Pradesh (20043696), Gujarat (18819269), and West Bengal (16878166).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (315520), Kerala (311258), Gujarat (294639), Uttarakhand (289180), and J&K (258066).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 96,841, compared with 127,046 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (10647), Assam (1997), Odisha (1042), Meghalaya (437), and Tripura (401).
-
With 369,077 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 86.74%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.11%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.42%), Sikkim (1.79%), and Uttarakhand (1.77%). The rate in as many as 20 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 372,951 — 3,874 deaths and 369,077 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.04%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 64.4 days, and for deaths at 51.0 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (34875), Karnataka (34281), Maharashtra (34031), Kerala (32762), and Andhra Pradesh (23160).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (73.86%), Karnataka (74.76%), Himachal Pradesh (77.86%), Puducherry (78.89%), and J&K (78.96%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 2,055,010 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 322,356,187. The test positivity rate recorded was 13.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.2%), Maharashtra (17.15%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.46%), Kerala (12.21%), and Chandigarh (12.09%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (31.74%), Goa (31.22%), West Bengal (27.1%), Karnataka (26.46%), and Kerala (23.31%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (987341), J&K (591302), Kerala (512331), Karnataka (417386), and Uttarakhand (388118).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5467537), Karnataka (2306655), Kerala (2233468), Tamil Nadu (1699225), and Uttar Pradesh (1644849).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 34,031 new cases to take its tally to 5467537. The state has added 365,800 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 34,281 cases to take its tally to 2306655.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 32,762 cases to take its tally to 2233468.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 34,875 cases to take its tally to 1699225.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 7,186 cases to take its tally to 1644849.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 23,160 to 1498532.
-
Delhi has added 3,846 cases to take its tally to 1406719.
