DATA STORY: India's daily positivity ratio at 1.1; states sound alarm

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 5,400 in active cases to take its count to 82,402. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.3 per cent (one in 333). The country is thirty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 13,154 cases to take its total caseload to 34,822,040 from 34,808,886 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 268 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 480,860, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,391,282 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,438,322,742. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,258,778 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 7,486 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the thirty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 56,064 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.3% of all active cases globally (one in every 333 active cases), and 8.84% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,438,322,742 vaccine doses. That is 4130.49 per cent of its total caseload, and 102.82 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (203486238), Maharashtra (137389783), West Bengal (107474158), Madhya Pradesh (104506632), and Bihar (100290718).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1449510), Delhi (1448770), Jammu and Kashmir (1400282), Kerala (1388001), and Uttarakhand (1335766).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 88 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 5,400, compared with 1,546 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (2394), Delhi (579), Gujarat (482), Jharkhand (321), and Karnataka (315).

With 7,486 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,754 — 268 deaths and 7,486 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.54%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1834.6 days, and for deaths at 1243.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3900), Maharashtra (2846), West Bengal (1089), Delhi (923), and Tamil Nadu (739).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,199,252 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 676,445,395. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.7%), Sikkim (11.42%), Goa (11.13%), and Maharashtra (9.68%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (9.8%), Goa (5.25%), Kerala (4.07%), Maharashtra (3.16%), and West Bengal (2.84%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1736019), J&K (1405176), Kerala (1156305), Punjab (1083728), and Karnataka (832845).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6665386), Kerala (5242078), Karnataka (3005798), Tamil Nadu (2746000), and Andhra Pradesh (2076849).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3900 new cases to take its tally to 6665386.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2846 cases to take its tally to 5242078.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 566 cases to take its tally to 3005798.

Tamil Nadu has added 739 cases to take its tally to 2746000.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 162 to 2076849.

Uttar Pradesh has added 117 cases to take its tally to 1711166.

Delhi has added 923 cases to take its tally to 1445102.