DATA STORY: India's doubling time for total corona cases increases to 40.4 days

India saw some relief in its coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, with single-day jump in total cases cooling to 83,809 after more than 90,000 cases on five days in a row. The country’s tally now stands at 4,930,236. With net single-day addition to active cases declining to 3,463 from 13,423 on Monday, the count of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 990,061. The country’s death toll on account of the disease, meanwhile, has reached 80,776, with 1,054 fatalities being reported in the past 24 hours.
India, the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, has added 649,814 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 15, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.66% of all deaths (one in every 12).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 3463, against 13423 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Chhattisgarh (2140), Maharashtra (914), Punjab (903), Odisha (805), and Madhya Pradesh (741).
-
With 79292 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 78.28%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.64%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 80,346 — 1,054 deaths and 79,292 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.31%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.0%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 40.4 days, for active cases at 197.8 days, and for deaths at 52.8 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Odisha (4198), Chhattisgarh (3336), Madhya Pradesh (2483), and Rajasthan (1730).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (17066), Karnataka (8244), Andhra Pradesh (7956), Tamil Nadu (5752), and Uttar Pradesh (5159).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (49.18%), J&K (65.76%), Uttarakhand (67.28%), Maharashtra (70.16%), and Punjab (71.85%).
-
India on Monday conducted 1,072,845 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 7.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.25%), Puducherry (18.77%), Chandigarh (15.94%), Andhra Pradesh (12.34%), and Karnataka (12.16%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (35.62%), Nagaland (29.05%), Maharashtra (25.31%), Sikkim (24.44%), and Himachal Pradesh (19.81%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (110241), J&K (94561), Andhra Pradesh (89262), Assam (80192), and Tamil Nadu (78845).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1077374), Andhra Pradesh (575079), Tamil Nadu (508511), Karnataka (467689), and Uttar Pradesh (317195).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 17,066 cases. The state has added 214312 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 68,586 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 7956 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,752, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 55 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 8244 cases, to take its tally to 467689.
-
Delhi has added 3229 cases to take its tally to 221533.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU