DATA STORY: India's doubling time for total corona cases increases to 40.4 days

India saw some relief in its outbreak on Tuesday, with single-day jump in total cases cooling to 83,809 after more than 90,000 cases on five days in a row. The country’s tally now stands at 4,930,236. With net single-day addition to active cases declining to 3,463 from 13,423 on Monday, the count of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 990,061. The country’s on account of the disease, meanwhile, has reached 80,776, with 1,054 fatalities being reported in the past 24 hours.

India, the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, has added 649,814 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 15, 2020):

