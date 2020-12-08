DATA STORY: India's lowest single-day rise in Covid tally since July 10; share of global active cases down at 2%

India on Tuesday saw a set of positive indicators in its Covid-19 story. With its biggest single-day net reduction in active cases since Nov 16, it became the eight-worst-hit country globally on this count. India’s share of total active cases globally has now fallen to just 1.98 per cent, or one in 51.
The country now has 383,866 active cases, which is the lowest level since July 19. It added 26,567, the lowest single-day jump since July 10, to take its total caseload to 9,703,770. And at 385, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in a day was the lowest since July. The country’s toll now stands at 140,958. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,178,946 – or 94.59 per cent of total caseload – with 39,045 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, national capital Delhi, which had been seeing a third wave of infections and reporting high numbers for some time, reported a major improvement on Tuesday. At 1,674 cases, its single-day addition to tally was the smallest since September 1.
Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 240,961 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (December 8, 2020):
With a daily increase of 26,567 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,677,203 on Monday to 9,703,770 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 140,958, with 385 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 240,961 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 51 active cases), and 9.07% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 12863, the most in a day since November 16, compared with 6519 on Monday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Madhya Pradesh (52), Assam (33), Nagaland (32), Puducherry (20), and Tripura (13).
With 39,045 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.59%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.25%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,430 — 385 deaths and 39,045 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 252.8 days, and for deaths at 253.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3272), Maharashtra (3075), West Bengal (2214), Rajasthan (1927), and Delhi (1674).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (81.11%), Manipur (87.69%), Kerala (90.30%), Chhattisgarh (90.90%), and Rajasthan (91.46%).
India on Monday conducted 1,026,399 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 148,814,055. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.39%), Goa (13.51%), Chandigarh (11.85%), Nagaland (9.95%), and Kerala (9.63%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (15.35%), Rajasthan (15.26%), Sikkim (13.95%), Himachal Pradesh (11.9%), and Kerala (9.69%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (342885), J&K (241982), Andhra Pradesh (200180), Kerala (189106), and Karnataka (179180).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1855341), Karnataka (894004), Andhra Pradesh (872288), Tamil Nadu (791552), and Kerala (639664).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,075 cases. The state has added 46,791 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 998 cases to take its tally to 894,004.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 316 cases to take its tally to 872,288.
Kerala has added 3,272 cases to take its tally to 639,664.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,312 to 791,552.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,452 cases to take its tally to 556,397.
Delhi has added 1,674 cases, the fewest in a day since September 1, to take its tally to 593,924.
