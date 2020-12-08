DATA STORY: India's lowest single-day rise in Covid tally since July 10; share of global active cases down at 2%

India on Tuesday saw a set of positive indicators in its Covid-19 story. With its biggest single-day net reduction in active cases since Nov 16, it became the eight-worst-hit country globally on this count. India’s share of total active cases globally has now fallen to just 1.98 per cent, or one in 51.

The country now has 383,866 active cases, which is the lowest level since July 19. It added 26,567, the lowest single-day jump since July 10, to take its total caseload to 9,703,770. And at 385, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in a day was the lowest since July. The country’s toll now stands at 140,958. The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,178,946 – or 94.59 per cent of total caseload – with 39,045 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi, which had been seeing a third wave of infections and reporting high numbers for some time, reported a major improvement on Tuesday. At 1,674 cases, its single-day addition to tally was the smallest since September 1.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 240,961 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (December 8, 2020):

