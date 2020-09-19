DATA STORY: India sees highest single-day recovery, first drop in active cases since Aug 25

India on Saturday reported its first drop in active coronavirus cases on a net basis since August 25 — from 1,017,754 on Friday, the count of active cases reduced to 1,013,964. With an increase of 95,880 in its number of cured cases, the most in a day so far, India went past the US to become number one in terms of recovery. The count of total recovered cases reached 4,208,431, and the recovery rate inched closer to 80 per cent (at 79.28 per cent). There, however, was little relief in daily fatality figures — with 1,247 deaths in 24 hours, the toll now stands at 85,619.
Overall, an addition of 93,337 cases on Saturday pushed the total count of coronavirus infections in the country to 5,308,014. The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 648,030 cases in the past 7 days alone.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 19, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.70% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
The count of active cases reported across India has fallen by 3790, against an increase of 7778 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (1415), Chhattisgarh (544), J&K (531), Delhi (529), and Assam (423).
With 95880 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 79.28%; the fatality rate has fallen to 1.61%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 97,127 — 1,247 deaths and 95,880 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.28%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 39.1 days and for deaths at 47.2 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Chhattisgarh (3842), Madhya Pradesh (2552), Rajasthan (1817), and Gujarat (1410).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (21656), Karnataka (8626), Andhra Pradesh (8096), Uttar Pradesh (6494), and Tamil Nadu (5488).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (54.39%), J&K (64.39%), Uttarakhand (69.07%), Kerala (71.28%), and Maharashtra (71.47%).
India on Friday conducted 881,911 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 10.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.51%), Puducherry (16.84%), Chandigarh (16.13%), Andhra Pradesh (12.29%), and Karnataka (12.22%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (31.82%), Maharashtra (24.48%), Chandigarh (19.87%), Tripura (17.59%), and Karnataka (15.01%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (122672), J&K (101928), Andhra Pradesh (94963), Assam (83745), and Tamil Nadu (83275).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1167496), Andhra Pradesh (609558), Tamil Nadu (530908), Karnataka (502982), and Uttar Pradesh (342788).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 21,656 cases. The state has added 223724 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,872 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 8096 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,488, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 59 days.
Karnataka has reported 8626 cases, to take its tally to 502982.
Delhi has added 4127 cases to take its tally to 238828.
