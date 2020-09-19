DATA STORY: India sees highest single-day recovery, first drop in active cases since Aug 25

India on Saturday reported its first drop in active cases on a net basis since August 25 — from 1,017,754 on Friday, the count of active cases reduced to 1,013,964. With an increase of 95,880 in its number of cured cases, the most in a day so far, India went past the US to become number one in terms of recovery. The count of total recovered cases reached 4,208,431, and the recovery rate inched closer to 80 per cent (at 79.28 per cent). There, however, was little relief in daily fatality figures — with 1,247 deaths in 24 hours, the toll now stands at 85,619.

Overall, an addition of 93,337 cases on Saturday pushed the total count of infections in the country to 5,308,014. The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 648,030 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 19, 2020):

