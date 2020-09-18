DATA STORY: India sees highest single-day recovery, has added 12.5% of cases in 7 days

India on Friday reported its biggest single-day jump in cured coronavirus cases to take its count of recovered patients to 4,112,551, or 78.86 per cent of total cases. The country added 96,424 new cases to take its tally to 5,214,677. In the past seven days alone, it has added 652,263 cases, or 12.5 per cent of its total. With net addition of 7,778 active cases, total active cases have reached 1.017,754. And 1,174 fatalities in 24 hours have pushed the death toll to 84,372.
India is the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 18, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.83% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.88% of all deaths (one in every 11).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 7778, against 14043 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (4629), Karnataka (2005), Kerala (1605), Uttar Pradesh (1233), and Delhi (807).
-
With 87472 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 78.86%; the fatality rate has fallen to 1.62%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 88,646 — 1,174 deaths and 87,472 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.32%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37.1 days, for active cases at 90.4 days, and for deaths at 49.5 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (4351), Chhattisgarh (3809), Punjab (2848), Rajasthan (1793), and Gujarat (1379).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (24619), Karnataka (9366), Andhra Pradesh (8702), Uttar Pradesh (6029), and Tamil Nadu (5560).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (52.86%), J&K (64.51%), Uttarakhand (67.22%), Maharashtra (70.90%), and Kerala (71.47%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 1,006,615 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 9.6%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.44%), Puducherry (17.17%), Chandigarh (16.05%), Andhra Pradesh (12.31%), and Karnataka (12.18%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (33.45%), Chandigarh (25.06%), Maharashtra (24.97%), Sikkim (17.49%), and Himachal Pradesh (16.83%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (119592), J&K (99995), Andhra Pradesh (93533), Assam (82694), and Tamil Nadu (82144).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1145840), Andhra Pradesh (601462), Tamil Nadu (525420), Karnataka (494356), and Uttar Pradesh (336294).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 24,619 cases. The state has added 222199 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 63,775 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 8702 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,560, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 58 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9366 cases, to take its tally to 494356.
-
Delhi has added 4432 cases to take its tally to 234701.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU