DATA STORY: India sees highest single-day recovery, has added 12.5% of cases in 7 days

India on Friday reported its biggest single-day jump in cured cases to take its count of recovered patients to 4,112,551, or 78.86 per cent of total cases. The country added 96,424 new cases to take its tally to 5,214,677. In the past seven days alone, it has added 652,263 cases, or 12.5 per cent of its total. With net addition of 7,778 active cases, total active cases have reached 1.017,754. And 1,174 fatalities in 24 hours have pushed the to 84,372.

India is the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 18, 2020):

