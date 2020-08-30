DATA STORY: India tests over 1 mn in day, adds nearly 79,000 coronavirus cases to tally

India conducted its highest single-day number of tests on Saturday, at 1,055,027 – the second instance of more than 1 million tests in a day. The country on Sunday reported its biggest daily spike of 78,761 to take its total count of confirmed cases to 3,542,733. With 948 deaths being reported in 24 hours, the total numbers of fatalities in India due to Covid-19 reached 63,498, which was 7.5 per cent of the global toll.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 497,793 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (August 30, 2020):

