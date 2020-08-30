DATA STORY: India tests over 1 mn in day, adds nearly 79,000 coronavirus cases to tally

India conducted its highest single-day number of coronavirus tests on Saturday, at 1,055,027 – the second instance of more than 1 million tests in a day. The country on Sunday reported its biggest daily spike of 78,761 to take its total count of confirmed cases to 3,542,733. With 948 deaths being reported in 24 hours, the total numbers of fatalities in India due to Covid-19 reached 63,498, which was 7.5 per cent of the global toll.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 497,793 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (August 30, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.23% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.50% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 12,878, against 10,401 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (4,417), Andhra Pradesh (1,490), Telangana (1,276), Assam (984), and Chhattisgarh (793).
With 64,935 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.61%, while death rate has come down to 1.79%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 65,883 — 948 deaths and 64,935 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.44%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 30.8 days, for active cases at 40.8 days, and for deaths at 46.1 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (16,286), Chhattisgarh (1,513), Madhya Pradesh (1,442), Gujarat (1,282), Goa (547), and Chandigarh (261).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (162,86), Andhra Pradesh (10,548), Karnataka (8,324), Tamil Nadu (6,352), and Uttar Pradesh (5,633).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (55.03%), Punjab (67.04%), Kerala (67.05%), Jharkhand (68.11%), and Karnataka (71.89%).
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.03%), Puducherry (18.53%), Chandigarh (13.69%), Karnataka (11.74%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.49%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (36.89%), Chandigarh (33.42%), Goa (21.92%), Maharashtra (21.04%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.01%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (78,160), J&K (71,497), Andhra Pradesh (69,002), Assam (63,680), and Tamil Nadu (61,494).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (764,281), Tamil Nadu (415,590), Andhra Pradesh (414,164), Karnataka (327,076), and Uttar Pradesh (219,457).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 16,286 cases, its highest in a day so far. The state has added 135,639 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 6,352, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 39 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 68,948 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 10,548 cases.
Karnataka has reported 8,324 cases to take its tally to 327,076.
Delhi has added 1,954 cases, the highest since 2,078 cases on July 11, to take its total tally to 171,366.
