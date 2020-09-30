DATA STORY: Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu to become third-worst-hit state

With an addition 10,453 new cases on Wednesday, Karnataka went past Tamil Nadu to become the third-most-affected Indian state. Its tally now stands at 592,911. Kerala, meanwhile, overtook Andhra Pradesh to have the third-highest number of active Covid cases among Indian states. Maharashtra remains the most affected state on both counts.

India reported its tenth net decline in active cases within 12 days — a cumulative reduction of 77,313 during the period — taking its count of active cases to 940441, the lowest since September 10. With 1,179 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s reached 97,497.

An addition of 80,472 to total cases, meanwhile, took the country’s overall tally to 6,145,291. And a single-day jump of 86,428 in the number of cured cases pushed Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 5,187,825, or 83.33 per cent all infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 579,753 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 30, 2020):

