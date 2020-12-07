DATA STORY: Maharashtra alone accounts for 34% of India's Covid deaths, Karnataka for 8.5%

India on Monday reported another net reduction of 6,519 in its active coronavirus caseload, bringing it down to 396,729, lower than the 400,000 mark for the first time since July 20. This is 2.09 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 49). Overall, the country has added 32,981 cases in a day to take its tally to 9,677,203.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,139,901 – or 94.45 per cent of total caseload – with 39,109 new cured cases being reported on Sunday. India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 140,182 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases). This includes the 391 fatalities reported on Monday – the fewest in a day since July 3. Of the country’s toll, Maharashtra alone accounts for 34 per cent, and Karnataka for 8.5 per cent.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 245,512 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (December 7, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 49 active cases), and 9.12% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 6,519, compared with 6441 on Sunday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Chhattisgarh (515), Karnataka (422), Punjab (169), Jammu & Kashmir (161), and Uttarakhand (47).
With 39,109 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.45%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.58%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,500 — 391 deaths and 39,109 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.99%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 203.0 days, and for deaths at 248.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4777), Maharashtra (4757), West Bengal (3143), Delhi (2706), and Rajasthan (2089).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (79.98%), Manipur (87.63%), Kerala (90.02%), Chhattisgarh (90.67%), and Rajasthan (91.14%).
India on Sunday conducted 801,081 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 147,787,656. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.43%), Goa (13.55%), Chandigarh (11.9%), Nagaland (9.93%), and Kerala (9.63%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (28.26%), Sikkim (14.08%), Himachal Pradesh (13.1%), Goa (9.8%), and Chandigarh (9.49%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (340199), J&K (240449), Andhra Pradesh (199357), Kerala (188145), and Karnataka (178018).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1852266), Karnataka (893006), Andhra Pradesh (871972), Tamil Nadu (790240), and Kerala (636392).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,757 cases. The state has added 49,901 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,321 cases to take its tally to 893,006.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 667 cases to take its tally to 871,972.
Kerala has added 4,777 cases to take its tally to 636,392.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,320 to 790,240.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,932 cases to take its tally to 554,944.
Delhi has added 2,706 cases to take its tally to 592,250.
