DATA STORY: Maharashtra alone accounts for 34% of India's Covid deaths, Karnataka for 8.5%

India on Monday reported another net reduction of 6,519 in its active caseload, bringing it down to 396,729, lower than the 400,000 mark for the first time since July 20. This is 2.09 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 49). Overall, the country has added 32,981 cases in a day to take its tally to 9,677,203.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,139,901 – or 94.45 per cent of total caseload – with 39,109 new cured cases being reported on Sunday. India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 140,182 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases). This includes the 391 fatalities reported on Monday – the fewest in a day since July 3. Of the country’s toll, Maharashtra alone accounts for 34 per cent, and Karnataka for 8.5 per cent.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 245,512 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (December 7, 2020):

