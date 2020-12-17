DATA STORY: Maharashtra reports zero new Covid cases; Delhi's positivity rate under 2%

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 9636 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 322,366, the lowest level since July 15. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.57 per cent (one in 64). The country added 24,010 cases to take its total caseload to 9,956,557. And with 355 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 144,451, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,489,740 – or 95.31 per cent of total caseload – with 33,291 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
Among most affected Indian states, Maharashtra on Thursday reported zero new cases, while Delhi added 1,547 cases, keeping its test positivity rate below 2 per cent for a second straight day.
With a daily increase of 24,010 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,932,547 on Wednesday to 9,956,557 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 144,451, with 355 fatalities in a day. The eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 189,186 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.57% of all active cases globally (one in every 64 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 9,636, compared with 7818 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Kerala (430), Bihar (61), Uttarakhand (51), Odisha (44), and Sikkim (12).
With 33,291 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 95.31%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.18%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.24%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 33,646 — 355 deaths and 33,291 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.06%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 287.1 days, and for deaths at 281.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6185), West Bengal (2293), Chhattisgarh (1661), Delhi (1547), and Rajasthan (1247).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (86.06%), Uttarakhand (91.06%), Kerala (91.07%), Manipur (91.72%), and Chhattisgarh (92.13%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,158,960 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 157,805,240. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (15.89%), Goa (13.22%), Chandigarh (11.47%), Nagaland (10.0%), and Kerala (9.6%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.99%), Nagaland (7.62%), West Bengal (5.43%), Himachal Pradesh (5.41%), and Chandigarh (5.3%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (376047), J&K (259064), Andhra Pradesh (210671), Kerala (202653), and Karnataka (191670).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1886807), Karnataka (903425), Andhra Pradesh (876336), Tamil Nadu (801161), and Kerala (677255).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported zero net addition to total confirmed cases. The state has added 34,541 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,240 cases to take its tally to 904,665.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 478 cases to take its tally to 876,814.
Kerala has added 6,185 cases to take its tally to 683,440.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,181 to 802,342.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,199 cases to take its tally to 569,263.
Delhi has added 1,547 cases to take its tally to 611,994.
