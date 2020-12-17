DATA STORY: Maharashtra reports zero new Covid cases; Delhi's positivity rate under 2%

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 9636 to bring its count of active cases down to 322,366, the lowest level since July 15. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down at 1.57 per cent (one in 64). The country added 24,010 cases to take its total caseload to 9,956,557. And with 355 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 144,451, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,489,740 – or 95.31 per cent of total caseload – with 33,291 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Among most affected Indian states, Maharashtra on Thursday reported zero new cases, while Delhi added 1,547 cases, keeping its test positivity rate below 2 per cent for a second straight day.