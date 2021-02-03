DATA STORY: Now, active cases are only 1.49% of India's total Covid tally

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 3,296 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 160,057, the lowest since June 17 and 84.27 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.62 per cent (one in 161). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 11,039 cases to take its total caseload to 10,777,284. And, with 110 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 154,596, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 188,762 more vaccinations across India on Tuesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 4,138,918. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,462,631 – or 97.08 per cent of total caseload – with 14,225 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 11,039 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,766,245 on Tuesday to 10,777,284 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 154,596, with 110 fatalities in a day. Now the seventeenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 87,757 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.62 % of all active cases globally (one in every 161 active cases), and 6.83% of all deaths (one in every 15 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 4,138,918 people. That is 38.40 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.2982 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 55 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3,296, compared with 4,882 on Tuesday. States that have reported a net increase in active cases are Chhattisgarh (49), Goa (44), Punjab (21), Lakshadweep (20), and Chandigarh (6).
With 14,225 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.08%, while the fatality rate has come down to 1.43%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.24%), Maharashtra (2.52%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,335 — 110 deaths and 14,225 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.77%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 676.4 days, and for deaths at 973.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5716), Maharashtra (1927), Tamil Nadu (510), Karnataka (395), and Chhattisgarh (330).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (92.20%), Maharashtra (95.37%), Punjab (95.54%), Gujarat (97.10%), and Uttarakhand (97.20%).
India on Tuesday conducted 721,121 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 198,473,178. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.8%), Goa (11.79%), Kerala (9.66%), Nagaland (9.66%), and Chandigarh (9.58%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.8%), Goa (4.57%), Maharashtra (3.8%), Lakshadweep (1.66%), and Chandigarh (1.65%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (547276), J&K (346906), Kerala (276511), Karnataka (260607), and Andhra Pradesh (252563).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2030274), Karnataka (940170), Kerala (938353), Andhra Pradesh (888004), and Tamil Nadu (839352).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1,927 new cases to take its tally to 2030274. The state has added 23,920 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 395 cases to take its tally to 940170.
Kerala, now the third most-affected state by total tally, has added 5716 cases to take its tally to 938353.
Andhra Pradesh has added 104 cases to take its tally to 888004.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 510 to 839352.
Delhi has added 114 cases to take its tally to 635331.
Uttar Pradesh has added 172 cases to take its tally to 600642.
