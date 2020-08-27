DATA STORY: Over 18k active cases added in a day; India tally up by 75,000+

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 18,724 in its count of active cases — the highest single-day jump since 19,785 active cases reported on August 1. The country’s total case tally also saw its sharpest single-day spike of 75,760 to reach 3,310,234. The death toll, meanwhile, crossed the 60,000 mark, with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 473,309 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (August 27, 2020):

