DATA STORY: Over 18k active cases added in a day; India tally up by 75,000+

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 18,724 in its count of active coronavirus cases — the highest single-day jump since 19,785 active cases reported on August 1. The country’s total case tally also saw its sharpest single-day spike of 75,760 to reach 3,310,234. The death toll, meanwhile, crossed the 60,000 mark, with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 473,309 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (August 27, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 10.95% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.29% of all deaths (one in every 14).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 18,724, the most since the 19,785 on August 1, against 2,919 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (6,956), Andhra Pradesh (2,276), Telangana (1,915), Uttar Pradesh (1,742), and Karnataka (1,198).
-
With 56,013 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has reduced marginally to 76.24%, while death rate has come down to 1.83%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 57,036 — 1,023 deaths and 56,013 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.79%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 29.9 days, for active cases at 26.5 days, and for deaths at 40.6 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (14,888), Andhra Pradesh (10,830), Uttar Pradesh (5,640), Odisha (3,371), Kerala (2,476), Haryana (1,397), Tripura (385), and Goa (497).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14,888), Andhra Pradesh (10,830), Karnataka (8,580), Tamil Nadu (5,958), and Uttar Pradesh (5,640).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Kerala (64.78%), Punjab (65.59%), Jharkhand (67.63%), Karnataka (70.47%), and Odisha (71.70%)
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.92%), Puducherry (17.32%), Chandigarh (12.47%), Karnataka (11.64%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.19%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (31.76%), Chandigarh (22.94%), Goa (21.91%), Andhra Pradesh (17.51%), and Maharashtra (17.08%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (74,829), J&K (68,369), Andhra Pradesh (65,466), Assam (60,404), and Tamil Nadu (58,423).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (718,711), Tamil Nadu (397,261), Andhra Pradesh (382,469), Karnataka (300,406), and Uttar Pradesh (203,028).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,888 cases, its highest in a day so far. The state has added 122,846 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,958, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 35 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 66,466 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 10,830 cases, its biggest jump so far.
-
Karnataka has reported 8,580 cases to take its tally past the 300,000 mark, at 291,826.
-
Delhi has added 1,693 cases, the most in a day since 1,781 on July 12, to take its total tally to 165,764.
