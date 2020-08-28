DATA STORY: Over 77,000 cases added in India's sharpest single-day jump yet

India on Friday reported an addition of 77,266 to total confirmed coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,387,500. The surge in active cases that started a day before, following a lull of several days, continued, with 16,032 new active cases being reported in just 24 hours. India on Thursday surpassed Brazil’s count of active cases to become the second-most-affected country globally by this measure. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 61,529, with 1,057 fatalities being reported in a day.
Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 481,677 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (August 28, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.36% of all deaths (one in every 14).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 16,032, against 18,724 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (5,366), Andhra Pradesh (2,001), Karnataka (1,379), Telangana (1,341), and Uttar Pradesh (992).
With 60,177 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.28%, while death rate has come down to 1.82%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 61,234 — 1,057 deaths and 60,177 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.73%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 30 days, for active cases at 31.7 days, and for deaths at 40 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Karnataka (9,386), Odisha (3,384), Kerala (2,406), Punjab (1,746), Chhattisgarh (1,438), Uttarakhand (728), Tripura (506), and Chandigarh (188).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14,857), Andhra Pradesh (10,621), Karnataka (9,386), Tamil Nadu (5,981), and Uttar Pradesh (5,391).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Chhattisgarh (56.21%), Punjab (64.75%), Kerala (65.54%), Jharkhand (66.66%), and Karnataka (70.87%).
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.96%), Puducherry (17.71%), Chandigarh (12.93%), Karnataka (11.7%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.3%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chandigarh (38.29%), Puducherry (37.67%), Maharashtra (21.09%), Goa (18.05%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.33%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (75,892), J&K (69,320), Andhra Pradesh (66,640), Assam (61,436), and Tamil Nadu (59,432).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (733,568), Tamil Nadu (403,242), Andhra Pradesh (393,090), Karnataka (309,792), and Uttar Pradesh (208,419).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,857 cases. The state has added 129,210 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,981, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 36 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 67,694 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 10,621 cases.
Karnataka has reported 9,386 cases to take its tally to 309,792.
Delhi has added 1,840 cases, the most in a day since 2,089 on July 11, to take its total tally to 167,604.
