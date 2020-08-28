DATA STORY: Over 77,000 cases added in India's sharpest single-day jump yet

India on Friday reported an addition of 77,266 to total confirmed coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,387,500. The surge in active cases that started a day before, following a lull of several days, continued, with 16,032 new active cases being reported in just 24 hours. India on Thursday surpassed Brazil’s count of active cases to become the second-most-affected country globally by this measure. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 61,529, with 1,057 fatalities being reported in a day.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 481,677 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (August 28, 2020):

