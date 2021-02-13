DATA STORY: Over 99% Covid cases in Andhra, Odisha, Bihar, 3 others have now recovered

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 645 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 136,571, which is 86.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.54 per cent (one in 185). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 12,143 cases to take its total caseload to 10,892,746. And, with 103 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 155,550, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 462,637 more vaccinations across India on Friday, the total count of those inoculated reached 7,967,647. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,600,625 – or 97.32 per cent of total caseload – with 11,395 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 12,143 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,880,603 on Friday to 10,892,746 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 155,550, with 103 fatalities in a day. Now the seventeenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 78,442 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.54% of all active cases globally (one in every 185 active cases), and 6.50% of all deaths (one in every 15 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 7,967,647 people. That is 73.23 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.5739 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 61 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 645 on Saturday, compared to a reduction of 6,636 on Friday. Five states that have reported the highest net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1212), Punjab (76), Kerala (47), Rajasthan (22), and Himachal (12).
With 11,395 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate remains unchanged at 97.32%, and fatality rate at 1.43%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.24%), Maharashtra (2.50%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,498 — 103 deaths and 11,395 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.90%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 621.4 days, and for deaths at 1046.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5397), Maharashtra (3670), Tamil Nadu (483), Karnataka (380), and Gujarat (268).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.14%), Punjab (95.46%), Maharashtra (95.91%), Himachal (97.43%), and West Bengal (97.47%).
India on Friday conducted 743,614 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 205,533,398. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.51%), Goa (11.53%), Nagaland (9.53%), Kerala (9.52%), and Chandigarh (9.15%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (7.25%), Maharashtra (6.6%), Goa (2.48%), Sikkim (1.94%), and Chandigarh (1.54%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (577930), J&K (363545), Kerala (297232), Karnataka (270967), and Andhra Pradesh (258211).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2056575), Kerala (994052), Karnataka (944437), Andhra Pradesh (888760), and Tamil Nadu (844173).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,670 new cases to take its tally to 2056575. The state has added 26,301 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5397 cases to take its tally to 994052.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 380 cases to take its tally to 944437.
Andhra Pradesh has added 68 cases to take its tally to 888760.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 483 to 844173.
Delhi has added 141 cases to take its tally to 636670.
Uttar Pradesh has added 103 cases to take its tally to 602001.
