DATA STORY: Uttar Pradesh's vaccination tally crosses 100 million milestone

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 8,606 in active cases to take its count to 309,575. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.66 per cent (one in 60). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 26,115 cases to take its total caseload to 33,504,534 from 33,478,419 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 252 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 445,385, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,646,778 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 818,513,827. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,749,574 – or 97.75 per cent of total caseload – with 34,469 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 214,955 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.66% of all active cases globally (one in every 60 active cases), and 9.46% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 818,513,827 vaccine doses. That is 2442.99 per cent of its total caseload, and 58.66 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are (100560628), Maharashtra (78994019), Madhya Pradesh (60816762), Gujarat (60656585), and Rajasthan (58385685).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1024474), Gujarat (949653), Uttarakhand (941348), Delhi (921924), and Karnataka (814114).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 8,606, compared with 13,977 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (1008), Himachal Pradesh (54), Goa (36), Tamil Nadu (15), and Tripura (10).

With 34,469 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,721 — 252 deaths and 34,469 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.72%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 888.9 days, and for deaths at 1224.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (15692), Maharashtra (2583), Mizoram (1731), Tamil Nadu (1661), and Andhra Pradesh (839).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.77%).

India on Monday conducted 1,413,951 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 555,035,717. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.47%), Kerala (13.23%), Sikkim (12.51%), and Maharashtra (11.41%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (60.13%), Kerala (17.49%), Manipur (8.75%), Meghalaya (8.74%), and Sikkim (4.98%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1442728), J&K (1055562), Kerala (958011), Karnataka (686547), and Telangana (657880).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6524498), Kerala (4524158), Karnataka (2967866), Tamil Nadu (2647041), and Andhra Pradesh (2039529).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2583 new cases to take its tally to 6524498.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15692 cases to take its tally to 4524158.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 677 cases to take its tally to 2968543.

Tamil Nadu has added 1661 cases to take its tally to 2647041.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 839 to 2039529.

has added 11 cases to take its tally to 1709680.

Delhi has added 20 cases to take its tally to 1438517.