DATA STORY: With 1,069 fatalities in a day, India's death toll goes past 100,000 mark

With 1,069 Covid-19-related fatalities being reported across the country in a day, India’s on Saturday cross the 100,000 mark to stand at 100,842. Even as the country crossed this grim milestone, there was a drop in single-day jump in total cases – to 79,476 from 81,484 a day before.

The country on Saturday reported a net increase of 1,512 in active cases to take the number to 944,996. With 75,628 new cured cases, meanwhile, total recoveries reached 5,427,706, or 83.84 of total infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 569,612 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 3, 2020):

