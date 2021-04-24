DATA STORY: With 346,786 new Covid cases, 2,674 deaths, India reports its worst numbers yet

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 124,324 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,552,940. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 13.59 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 346,786 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 16,610,481. And, with 2,624 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 189,544, or 1.14 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,901,412 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 138,379,832. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,867,997 – or 83.39 per cent of total caseload – with 219,838 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 346,786 in total cases, the highest ever, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 16,263,695 on Friday to 16,610,481 – an increase of 2.1%. Death toll has reached 189,544, with 2,624 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,083,872 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 13.59% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 6.03% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 138,379,832 people. That is 833.01 per cent of its total caseload, and 9.95 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (18743829), Rajasthan (16763228), Uttar Pradesh (16277400), Gujarat (15220169), and West Bengal (13905144).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (257342), Gujarat (238290), Chhattisgarh (226960), Uttarakhand (212190), and Delhi (209825).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 124,324, compared with 137,188 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (22757), Karnataka (18075), Uttar Pradesh (13843), Rajasthan (10137), and Gujarat (8044).
With 219,838 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.49%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.14%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.53%), Sikkim (1.95%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.52%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 222,462 — 2,624 deaths and 219,838 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.18%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32.9 days, and for deaths at 49.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (66836), Uttar Pradesh (36605), Kerala (28447), Karnataka (26962), and Delhi (24331).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttar Pradesh (71.94%), Rajasthan (75.01%), Jharkhand (76.30%), Gujarat (77.30%), and Uttarakhand (77.54%).
India on Friday conducted 1,753,569 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 276,199,222. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.53%), Goa (12.09%), Chandigarh (9.84%), Chhattisgarh (9.13%), and Kerala (9.09%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (47.22%), Delhi (32.43%), Chhattisgarh (30.42%), Andhra Pradesh (25.81%), and West Bengal (24.46%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (888852), J&K (511609), Kerala (416219), Karnataka (360504), and Telangana (311996).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4161676), Kerala (1350501), Karnataka (1274959), Tamil Nadu (1051487), and Uttar Pradesh (1013370).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 66,836 new cases to take its tally to 4161676. The state has added 642,468 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 28,447 cases to take its tally to 1350501.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 26,962 cases to take its tally to 1274959.
Tamil Nadu has added 13,776 cases to take its tally to 1051487.
Uttar Pradesh has added 36,605 cases to take its tally to 1013370.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 11,766 to 1009228.
Delhi has added 24,331 cases to take its tally to 980679.
