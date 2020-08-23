DATA STORY: With over 10,000 active cases in a day, India tally past 3 mn

India on Sunday reported a net addition of 10,338 active cases, the biggest single-day jump since August 8. With this, the country’s tally of total confirmed coronavirus cases surged past the 3-million mark (at 3,044,940). Death toll, meanwhile, reached 56,706 with 912 deaths being reported in 24 hours.
Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 455,258 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (August 23, 2020):
India now accounts for 10.62% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.01% of all deaths (one in every 14).
The count of active cases reported across India has risen by 10,338, the most since August 8, against 5,302 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (4,954), Andhra Pradesh (1,586), Odisha (1,037), Kerala (865), and Punjab (862).
With 57,989 new recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 74.90%, while death rate has come down to 1.86%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,901 — 912 deaths and 57,989 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.55%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 30.1 days, for active cases at 47.1 days, and for deaths at 42.8 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Uttar Pradesh (5,214), Madhya Pradesh (1,226), Gujarat (1,212), and Chandigarh (145).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14,492), Andhra Pradesh (10,276), Karnataka (7,330), Tamil Nadu (5,980), and Uttar Pradesh (5,214).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Punjab (59.79%), Jharkhand (64.78%), Kerala (64.83%), Karnataka (67.89%), Odisha (69.21%)
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.79%), Puducherry (15.9%), Telangana (11.7%), Karnataka (11.46%), and Delhi (11.33%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (44.01%), Ladakh (33.62%), Chandigarh (23.05%), Maharashtra (18.72%), and Goa (18.42%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (71,281), J&K (64,833), Andhra Pradesh (61,112), Assam (56,974), and Tamil Nadu (54,647).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (671,942), Tamil Nadu (373,410), Andhra Pradesh (345,216), Karnataka (271,876), and Uttar Pradesh (182,453).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,492 cases. The state has added 123,629 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,980, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 32 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 63,399 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 10,276 cases.
Karnataka has reported 7,330 cases to take its tally to 271,876.
Delhi has added 1,412 cases to take its total tally to 160,016. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 32 days in a row.
