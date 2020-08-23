DATA STORY: With over 10,000 active cases in a day, India tally past 3 mn

India on Sunday reported a net addition of 10,338 active cases, the biggest single-day jump since August 8. With this, the country’s tally of total confirmed cases surged past the 3-million mark (at 3,044,940). Death toll, meanwhile, reached 56,706 with 912 deaths being reported in 24 hours.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 455,258 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (August 23, 2020):

