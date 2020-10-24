DATA STORY: With over 700,000 cured cases, India's Covid recovery rate nears 90%

A day after its count of active coronavirus cases fell below the 700,000 mark, India on Saturday reported that its cured cases exceeded the 700,000 mark. At 7,016,046, the number of cases that have recovered so far is 89.78 per cent of all infections recorded in the country. India’s active cases, meanwhile, dropped further with another net decline of 14,829 on Saturday. Of the total confirmed cases in the country, 680,680, or 8.71 per cent are still active.
Total cases added on Saturday stood at 53,370. These took the country’s total tally to 7,814,682. And, with 650 Covid-19 fatalities, India’s death toll reached 117956.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 382,002 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 24, 2020):
With a daily increase of 53,370 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,761,312 on Friday to 7,814,682 – an increase of 0.7%. Death toll has reached 117,956, with 650 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 382,002 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 6.86% of all active cases globally (one in every 15 active cases), and 10.26% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 14829, compared with 20303 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Kerala (2367), Delhi (764), West Bengal (407), Haryana (73), and Nagaland (39).
With 67549 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 89.78%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.51%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 68,199 — 650 deaths and 67549 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.95%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 101.1 days, and for deaths at 125.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8511), Maharashtra (7347), Karnataka (5356), West Bengal (4143), and Delhi (4086).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (74.32%), Chhattisgarh (84.73%), Puducherry (86.59%), Karnataka (87.36%), and West Bengal (87.45%).
India on Friday conducted 1,269,479 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 101,382,564. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.25%), Goa (14.52%), Chandigarh (13.91%), Puducherry (11.89%), and Karnataka (11.07%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (25.55%), Goa (19.3%), Kerala (13.14%), Chhattisgarh (9.7%), and Maharashtra (9.59%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (214993), J&K (161008), Andhra Pradesh (142242), Assam (130939), and Tamil Nadu (123609).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1632544), Andhra Pradesh (800684), Karnataka (793907), Tamil Nadu (703250), and Uttar Pradesh (466060).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 7,347 cases. The state has added 88707 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 25,214 cases in the past seven days. On Saturday it added 3765cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3,057 to 703250.
Karnataka has reported 5356 cases, to take its tally to 793907.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2202 cases to take its tally to 466060.
Delhi has added 4086 cases to take its tally to 348404.
