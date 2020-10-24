DATA STORY: With over 700,000 cured cases, India's Covid recovery rate nears 90%

A day after its count of active cases fell below the 700,000 mark, India on Saturday reported that its cured cases exceeded the 700,000 mark. At 7,016,046, the number of cases that have recovered so far is 89.78 per cent of all infections recorded in the country. India’s active cases, meanwhile, dropped further with another net decline of 14,829 on Saturday. Of the total confirmed cases in the country, 680,680, or 8.71 per cent are still active.

Total cases added on Saturday stood at 53,370. These took the country’s total tally to 7,814,682. And, with 650 Covid-19 fatalities, India’s reached 117956.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 382,002 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 24, 2020):

