Over 1.6 million people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011: Govt data
Business Standard

De-influencing trends all over social media; here's all you need to know

Do you find yourself buying products on a whim? Have you ordered products you didn't need originally until you saw an influencer using it? Then the concept of 'De-influencing' might help you out

Topics
Social Media | Influencer campaign | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The term de-influencing has been trending for some time now on social-media, especially on video streaming platforms like Tok-tok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Here, instead of selling products like make-up, jewelry and skincare through positive reviews of brand, influencers tell their followers on what not to purchase. It is basically an attempt to cut on over-purchasing and over-spending.

And the format clearly works, with the industry estimated to be worth over $15 billion.

As the influencer industry is booming with its worth crossing the $15-billion mark and reaching everywhere internet allows, de-influencing is the new trend that aims to curb the consumption caused by social media.

This trend has already went viral and has crossed more than 100 million views on TikTok.

Here, the influencers not only talk about what products work for them, but they also tell their followers on what not to buy and how to cut over-purchasing.

Just like influencing, de-influencing also functions on the traditional concept of 'word-of-mouth'.

Social media platforms have allowed content creators to build and engage with audiences and sell products just by endorsing them.

Influencing as a profession thrives because brands are ready to pay content creators to take their products to consumers.

This has often led people to spend more on products they might not have required. To counter this concept of overspending and over-purchasing, many on the internet are taking the De-influencing route.

Voices from different corners, be it the environmentalists or the disappointed consumers who ended up buying unworthy products because an influencer called it a "must-buy" are speaking up in favour of 'de-influencing'.

However, many have raised concerns on influencers criticising one product and linking an alternative purchase in the same video, thereby defeating the whole purpose of 'de-influencing'.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:53 IST

