Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit

In a much-awaited relief for over 10 million central government employees and pensioners, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the effective increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) — a move seen as stimulating demand in the economy.
The DA for central government employees and the DR for pensioners was hiked from 17 per cent of basic pay/pension to 28 per cent with effect from July 1.
While the move is expected to cost the exchequer approximately Rs 34,400 crore, it is expected to increase disposable incomes and spur consumer spending ahead of the festival season and help revive the economy.
The hike will benefit 4.8 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The DA hikes were put on hold with effect from January 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the pandemic, three additional instalments of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, had been frozen,” said a government statement.
The DA is paid to central government employees and pensioners in a bid to offset the impact of inflation in the country. With the hiked DA expected to be actually transferred to employees from September onwards, they will get arrears accruing from July 1. The rate of DA and DR for the period January 1, 2020, to June 30 this year will remain unchanged at 17 per cent. The DA is calculated twice every year — in January and June. The government had hiked the DA by 4 per cent in January 2020, 3 per cent in June 2020, and 4 per cent in January this year — an increase of 11 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU