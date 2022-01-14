Dec 8 chopper crash: Inquiry rules out mechanical failure, says IAF

-
-
Indian Air Force on Friday said that the tri-services court of inquiry into chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as cause of the crash that took place on December 8, 2021.
The inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident, said IAF.
"Court of Inquiry ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as cause of chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others," said IAF on the preliminary findings that were submitted.
"December 8 chopper crash was result of entry into clouds due to unexpected weather change in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain," added IAF.
The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force was recovered from the crash site on December 9.
The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in the Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington.
The chopper crashed at around 1222 pm.
Air Marshal Singh, currently heading the Bengaluru-headquartered Training Command of the IAF, is known to be one of the best" available air crash investigators in the country. Before taking the reins of the Training Command, the Air Marshal was the Director General (Inspection and Safety) at the Air headquarters and developed various protocols for flight safety while serving in the post.
