December begins with slightly better air quality in Delhi as AQI improves

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with authorities warning of "significant deterioration" in pollution levels on Sunday.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall (AQI) of Delhi was 346, slightly better than Friday's recordings.

An between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The said seven areas in Delhi, including Mundka, Rohini and Wazirpur, recorded 'severe' air quality, while in 25 other areas the air pollution level was in the 'very poor' category.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 179 and the PM10 level was recorded at 316, it said.

In NCR, Ghaziabad, and witnessed 'very poor' air quality while recorded moderate air quality, data showed.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the wind speed and ventilation index are "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants.

Ventilation index determines how fast pollutants can get dispersed. The ventilation index of around 6,000 sqm/second gets rid of pollutants, but it fell to 2,500 sqm/second Friday.

"Due to cold front up in the north, the wind speed has increased. So, a decline (in pollution levels) is expected. However, at the time of withdrawal (of high wind speed) after two to three days, a lot of moisture may enter Delhi which is not favourable for the air quality," said.

The government agency further said the air quality of the capital is expected to "significantly deteriorate" on Sunday due to a decline in temperature which might lead to entrapment of pollutants.

However, even after "significant deterioration" the air quality is likely to stay in the 'very poor' level, it said.