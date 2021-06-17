Decoded: Delta, Delta Plus variants and their response to vaccines

Delta and Delta Plus variants of Sars-CoV-2 are causing concern among doctors and researchers as the world tries to map the spread, virulence and potential risks of these mutations. India has said that Delta Plus is not yet a variant of concern. But what are these variants, where did they originate and are vaccines effective against them? Let’s find out.

What is the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 and what is its origin? All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, change over time. Most changes have little to no impact on the virus’ properties. However, some ...