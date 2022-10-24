JUST IN
Vehicular trauma cases rise in Gujarat; Chandigarh on alert ahead of Diwali
Australia approves commercial release of GM variety of Indian mustard
CIDCO launches 7,849 flats in Navi Mumbai under mass housing scheme
Kerala Guv issues show cause notices to nine VCs amid varsity row
Maha CM greets people on Diwali, stresses on expediting state's development
Bengal govt prepares to deal with adverse situations due to cyclone Sitrang
John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away
India considers war as last resort; strength necessary for peace: PM Modi
More uncovered on link between late-night eating and weight gain, diabetes
Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Arvind Kejriwal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vehicular trauma cases rise in Gujarat; Chandigarh on alert ahead of Diwali
Business Standard

A deep dive into what is really going on between The Wire and Meta

It all started when the news service had alleged that Meta gave some of its users, namely BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, special privileges to take down any post from Instagram

Topics
The Wire | Instagram | Amit Malviya

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Meta’s chief of communications, Andy Stone, on October 11 took to Twitter to quash the allegations, saying that The Wire’s report was fabricated. Photo: Reuters

News outlet The Wire on Sunday retracted a string of reports about social media giant Meta, and said that an investigation of its recent reports is still ongoing.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on The Wire

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 18:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU