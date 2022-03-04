Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistics problems: Govt

The 2022, which was proposed to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10-March 14, has been postponed, the spokesperson said on Friday. The announcement comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict is escalating.



The 12th edition of the prestigious biennial defence exhibition was postponed due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Ministry said, adding that the new dates will be announced 'in due course.'

The MoD had said on February 22 that as many as 973 exhibitors, including 121 foreign exhibitors from 63 countries, had registered for Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems.

"Over 900 companies, including over 100 foreign firms, have confirmed their participation. We expect the number to go beyond 1,000," an official said last month while adding, 'we expect around 250 MoUs to be firmed up at the four-day event'.

According to officials, the main idea behind the four-day event was to showcase how India's policy intervention actually led to a success story in defence manufacturing.

Over 50 delegations to be led by either defence ministers or service chiefs were expected to attend the Defexpo 2022.