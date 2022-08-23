Defence personnel's family to get Rs 1 crore if he dies on duty: Gujarat

Families of defence and paramilitary personnel who die 'under any circumstances' while in service will now get a compensation of Rs 1 crore in Gujarat, the state government announced on Monday changing the earlier resolution, according to a report by The Indian Express (IE).

Earlier, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh was given to the family of those who were killed in action or died in the field. According to IE, this included, "defence/ paramilitary personnel who were killed in a terror or Naxal attack; in firing or bomb blast on the border; while trying to catch a suspect in combing operation or while maintaining law and order (drowning, fire-fighting, collapse of a tree or a building, vehicular accident, death by bullet injuries or bomb blast); died of hypothermia in extreme cold terrain; died of heat stroke in extreme hot terrain".

The assistance has been extended to all defence and paramilitary personnel.

Apart from the compensation, the government has also hiked the monthly assistance for the widows of the dead defence personnel. From Rs 1,000 per month, the widows will now get Rs 5,000 per month.

The mothers of unmarried soldiers will get Rs 5 lakh as a one-time compensation and Rs 5,000 per month. Earlier it was Rs 50,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Two children of the personnel were earlier entitled to Rs 500 per month allowance till the age of 25. Now, they will get Rs 5,000 each per month. Also, IE stated that if personnel sustains 50 per cent disability due to an injury while on duty, they will get Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation and Rs 5,000 as monthly assistance. Earlier this was Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The winners of the gallantry wards will also get more monetary support now. From earlier Rs 22,500, Para, Vir Chakra winners will now get Rs 1 crore. Ashok Chakra winners will get Rs 1 lakh instead of Rs 20,000. Mahavir Chakra winners will get Rs 50 lakh from Rs 15,000 earlier. And, Kirti Chakra winners, who used to get Rs 12,000, will now get Rs 50 lakh.

The prize money and the assistance will be given out of the Chief Minister's Jawan Relief Fund. It was created after the Kargil War.