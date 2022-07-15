Deficient rainfall likely to hit kharif production in Uttar Pradesh

Almost three weeks after the entered Uttar Pradesh, 71 of the 75 districts of the state have received deficient rainfall, signaling a weak that can adversely affect the crop production.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said an action plan, in the wake of the deficit rainfall, should be prepared.

According to the IMD, of the 75 districts, 71 have received deficient between June 1 and July 15. Kaushambi is the driest, receiving 98 per cent less .