Delhi air becomes very poor; SC permits panel to decide on easing of curbs

became toxic on Saturday, deteriorating further after it had slightly improved in the previous days. Meanwhile, the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that it inspected 1,534 places and issued an immediate closure notice to 228 industrial units to curb in Delhi-NCR.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 310 --'poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

This came after Delhi's AQI on Thursday was 208, in the 'poor' category.

The CAQM informed the apex court that 1,534 places including factories and construction sites in Delhi-NCR states have been inspected by 40 flying squads, and 228 sites have been issued closure notices while 111 of them stand closed.

The SC on Friday took note of a slight improvement in level in Delhi-NCR and permitted the panel to take a decision on representations seeking an easing of curbs on construction activities among others, within a week.

Delhi's air quality in November was the worst in seven years, data showed. The national capital's air quality became worse after Diwali on November 4 as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.

Delhi was this morning the world's second most polluted city with an AQI of 175, said iQair, a website that tracks worldwide.