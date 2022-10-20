Delhi air pollution in early winter down 20% compared to pre-Covid: Report

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Thursday said the in Delhi this winter has seen a significant decline of 20 per cent, compared to the pre-Covid era. The report comes at a time when the national capital has been marking poor on the Air Quality Index (AQI) for a week.

Fine particulate matter or PM2.5 is an air pollutant that becomes a cause of concern for people's health when its levels in air are high. PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air which reduces visibility and causing the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated.

In a report, CSE stated that the onset of winter, which began on October 1, has been much cleaner this year due to the rainfall in September and October. However, the intensity of the early will depend a lot on the trend in the crop fires along with the impact of Diwali.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, said the intensity of the and severity of smog episodes will depend on the effectiveness of the long term multi-sector action so far in the entire region of Delhi and NCR and also on the enforceability of the short term emergency action.

The assessment captured seven successive winters and pre-winter trends, starting from January 1, 2015 in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). It is based on real time data, which is available from the 81 operational air quality monitoring stations in the region.

The PM2.5 concentration for winter (October 1 to February 28) used to hover around 180-190 microgram per cubic metre before the pandemic. It has, however, come down to 150-160 microgram per cubic metre since then, the report said.

However, with Diwali being just round the corner, concerns are once again being flagged regarding the rise in the pollution levels, owing to the smog episodes and the burning of fire crackers. Both Centre and the Delhi government are working to reduce . While a meeting was held on October 19 to review the crop residue management plan, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has warned the residents of a strict action on bursting of firecrackers. The Delhi government has also imposed a fine of Rs 200 for bursting firecrackers along with six months in jail.

Arvind Kejriwal-led government has started spraying bio-decomposers in the fields to prevent incidents of stubble burning and bring in more anti-smog guns, which have been mandated at smaller construction sites of 5,000 sqm or more.

On Thursday, Supreme Court asked people to spend their money on sweets, instead of firecrackers this Diwali, while rejecting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's petition challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers.