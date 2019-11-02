Delhi air quality: All you need to know about govt's odd-even 3.0

Delhi will restrict certain vehicles for 12 days from Monday, enforcing an odd-even scheme based on number plates to reduce hazardous

The Delhi government announced the odd-even scheme after a Supreme Court-mandated panel declared public health emergency in the city and directed all construction activities to be stopped till November 5.

First introduced in 2016, odd-even is a vehicle rationing method that aims at putting a curb on the number of cars on the roads. It allows cars with odd-numbered registration plates to run on odd dates, and those with even-numbered plates on even dates.

Reacting to the announcement, cab aggregators Ola and Uber said they would deactivate surge pricing for the entire 12 day-period. "The Odd-Even scheme is a much needed step to reduce pollution. We whole heartedly support Delhi government's move and wish it success," a spokesperson from Uber said.

Here’s a short list of things to know about the scheme

Odd-even scheme dates: November 4 to November 15.

Odd-even scheme timings: 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Odd-even scheme penalties: People will be fined Rs 4,000 for not following the rule.

Odd-even scheme exemptions: The following are exempted:

• Two wheelers

• Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age

• Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings)

• Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities

• President

• Vice President

• Prime Minister

• Governors

• Chief Justice of India

• Speaker of Lok Sabha

• Vehicles of Union Ministers

• Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition

• Vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories

• Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges

• UPSC Chairperson

• Chief Election Commissioner

• Election Commissioners

• Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)

• Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha

• Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha

• Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

• Judges of Delhi High Court

• Lokayukta

• Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

Delhi government ministers, including the chief minister, and MLAs are not exempt from following the rule. This time, even privately-owned CNG vehicles will not be exempt.