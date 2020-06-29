Delhi Airport sees business potential from rare repatriation flights

The world’s airlines, no longer operating regular flights, are repatriating stuck citizens from across the globe.

During lockdown, executives at were pleasantly surprised to see airlines from across the world flying to take back their citizens. “It was surprising to see some of the requests for repatriation flights. It was hard to believe that so many citizens from countries such as Panama, Nicaragua work in India that it could fill a full flight,” says an official at

During the two months of lockdown, the airport handled about 92 flights handling 8,000 passengers to 28 destinations that have never been connected from Delhi.

Now the airport, which has most international connections to and from India, sees an opportunity to make some of those destinations have regular commercial flights.

These include several long haul destinations like Accra in Ghana; Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in New Zealand; Brisbane in Australia; Cairo and Marsa Alam in Egypt; Jakarta and Denpasar-Bali in Indonesia; Zhengzhou in China; Shymkent, Atyrau and Karaganda/Sary-Arka in Kazakhstan; Domodedovo in Russia, Dublin in Ireland.





“Many of these new destinations have high tourism potential and may attract airlines to add to their scheduled service routes,” an executive of said.

The person cited the example of New Zealand which has become a favored destination for Indian students. “In the last five years, the country saw a remarkable increase in the number of Indian students taking admission in universities and colleges of this country,” the person said.

The airport’s business which like its counterpart across the globe has been severely hit by the pandemic is counting on a renewed boom in travel after international borders open up. That’s where it sees an opportunity with these destinations. Indian travelers are moving towards experiential travel to relatively unexplored countries,” the person said.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travel is one among the worst affected industries today. We hope to kick back and defeat the pandemic in the remaining few months. DIAL continues to pave the way by building confidence and encouraging people to travel by air. We have been following all the precautionary protocols to comply with COVID-19 safety measures while handling the evacuation operation during the lockdown,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi Airport.

However experts and network planners are skeptical about the potential of such rare routes becoming permanent. Ameya Joshi founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts says good occupancy in repatriation flights doesn’t mean there is a year round requirement of flights. “Traffic under the repatriation flights is one off and may not form a good basis for planning scheduled flights. It requires a steady flow of business, tourist and Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) traffic to sustain flights to a destination,” Joshi says.

An Air India official which has flown over 1,000 repatriation flights said that traffic from these destinations has always been there but spread out across the year which makes it difficult for airlines to plan regular flights. The airline has operated to destinations to which it never had flown before. “For instance for Dublin it is very difficult to plan a regular flight and it is better served by European hubs like Amsterdam. New Zealand may have potential for direct connectivity but the problem is the distance. It is very hard to be viable over such a distance and only can be connected with some select aircraft type that may be able to make it,” the official said.