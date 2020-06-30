Reliance Naval gets five EoIs from investors, deadline ends Saturday

The resolution process of Reliance Naval and Engineering received five expressions of interest (EoIs) from investors as the last date for submitting EoIs closes on Saturday.

The firm, earlier owned by Anil Ambani, was sent for debt resolution by Indian lenders in January this year. “The response was not as per our expectations and hence, the committee of creditors (CoC) will soon take a call whether to extend the last date of submission of EoIs by another month,” said a banking source. The US-based fund, Interups, has submitted the EoI, apart from Arcil, APM of ...