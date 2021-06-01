Delhi allows home delivery of liquor through apps or websites, tweaks rules

-
-
Delhi will allow liquor delivery at homes through mobile apps or websites under the amended excise rules, seeking to boost its revenues as it eases a weeks-long lockdown to contain Covid-19.
According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which was published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of a licence called L-13 will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.
“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal.
“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the notification, according to Indian Express.
