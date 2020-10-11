Delhi Assembly panel to resume hearing on complaints against Facebook

-
The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly will resume its hearing of witnesses on complaints against social media giant Facebook on Monday.
The committee has called Prabir Purkaystha, editor of online portal NewsClick, and Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, for examination, it said in a statement.
"The Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee, after careful deliberations of the allegations in the complaints levelled against Facebook, has taken prompt cognizance of the issue and set its mechanism in full swing," the statement said.
The committee had summoned Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan at its previous meeting on September 23, which was deferred after the panel was stopped by the Supreme Court from taking any "coercive" action.
The top court had directed the committee not to take any coercive action against Mohan till October 15 in connection with its summons asking him to depose before it with regard to the northeast Delhi riots.
