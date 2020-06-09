Delhi cases estimated to rise to 56,000 in next two weeks: Satyendar Jain

The current doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is 14 days, and, thus the city could see 56,000 cases after two weeks, Delhi Health Minister said on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the city crossed the 28,000-mark, following 1,282 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday.

“The expert committee has said that the doubling rate is 14-15 days and the city has recorded 28,936 cases so far. From two weeks from now, it is estimated to rise to 56,000,” the minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi will require almost 15,000 beds by the end of June since the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to touch the 100,000-mark by then, according to a report submitted by an expert committee to the Delhi government.

The five-member panel, headed by Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma submitted the report on Saturday.