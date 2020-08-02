Delhi CM wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Delinking hotels from hospitals as Covid-19 situation improving: Kejriwal
Hyderabad int'l airport gets mass fever screening system to check Covid-19
Can you get Covid-19 again? Very unlikely, experts say
Covid-19 may cause deadly blood clots in pregnant women, say researchers
Delhi govt to conduct monthly sero-surveys to tackle Covid-19: Health min
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for Covid-19, a speedy recovery.
Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and though his health is fine, he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Kejriwal tweeted.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus-hit budget hotels, guest houses in Delhi 'fight for survival'
East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to wish Shah a speedy recovery.
"Wish you a speedy recovery @AmitShah ji & pray for your early discharge! God bless!" Gambhir said.
In his tweet, Shah also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU