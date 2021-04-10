Delhi coronavirus: From night curfew to masks, know the Covid-related rules

As many as 8,521 people were found to have contracted the disease (Covid-19) in on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 706,526, while the number of active cases stands at 26,630, the health bulletin said. This is the second highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. On November 11, had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date for the city. Amidst the massive spike, the government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools till further orders. “Due to rising covid-19 cases, all government and private schools and all the classes will remain shut till further notice," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has taken several measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Here's what is permitted and what's restricted in Delhi amid Covid surge

Night curfew

Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am since April 6 and will be effective till April 30. No person will be allowed to board the Delhi metro or DTC after 10 pm. Only essential services are exempted from this. They too, have to carry valid identification papers to prove their credentials as essential service providers.

Masks mandatory

Everyone has to wear a mask in public places for their own safety, which includes wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle.

Interstate/intrastate movement

There is no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No special permission or e-pass required for the same.

Travelling to Delhi?

Those arriving in the national capital from Covid-hit states like Maharashtra, Karnataka might have to undergo random testing. Besides, the Kejriwal government has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory. One can exit the airport immediately after sample collection, but they need to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine post arrival. In case their result comes positive, they can continue home quarantine or move to a hospital.

Funerals, weddings

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer

Earlier, the state government had set the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space at 200 while there was no limit for open spaces wedding celebrations.

No more than 50 people can gather at funeral-related events in the national capital.

The new orders will remain in place till April 30.