Delhi ends all Covid restrictions, schools to be fully offline from April 1

Delhi on Friday ended all restrictions related to coronavirus implemented in the national capital as cases continue to decline, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced. The night curfew in the capital will be lifted from Monday, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.
The government also announced that the fine for not wearing masks will be reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 1000.
Kejriwal said that schools will resume physical classes at full capacity from April 1.
The decision to withdraw all restrictions by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) comes as the situation continues to improve while people continue to face hardships due to the loss of jobs.
The decisions were taken during a DDMA meeting, chaired by by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, where emphasis was also laid on following the precautions as well as vaccination.
"All should continue following Covid appropriate behaviour. Government will keep strict watch," said Kejriwal on Twitter.
Delhi on Thursday logged 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent while 6 died due to the Covid-19 disease. The national capital's Covid-19 tally currently stands at 1,858,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.
The city on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths.
On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.
The decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital comes after the city on January 14 had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
