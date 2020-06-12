Delhi govt asks Covid-19 hospitals to make oxygen available on all beds

The Delhi government has ordered all designated Covid-19 to secure tanks for their beds, saying the decision was taken in view of the surge in cases in the past week.

Delhi government has authorised the to purchase the necessary equipments Against DSHM funds.

It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital ICU beds and beds with facility, Delhi Government stated in the order.

"In the above, it is decided to make facility available on all hospital beds available in designated COVID of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply to all hospital beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders," it added. The necessary equipment may be procured by the Hospitals and same may be charged against DSHM Covid fund," it further said.

The government data shows that 984 people have died due to Covid-19 till now in Delhi but the opposition has alleged that number of deaths have crossed 2,000.