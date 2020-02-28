Delhi govt gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition row

The government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president and two others in connection with a 2016 case, sources told PTI on Friday.

On February 19 this year, Chief Minister had said he would ask for an early decision on the matter.

His remarks came on the heels of a Court asking for a status report on the pending sanction to prosecute Kumar and other.

He said; “I’ve no interference in the concerned dept. I can’t change their decision but can ask them to make a decision as soon as possible.”

The court had posted the matter for hearing on April 3.

On September 18 2019, the Delhi court had asked the state government to decide within a month on the sanction to prosecute Kumar and others.

The case involves alleged raising of slogans that were deemed seditious at the campus during an event against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, convict of 2001 parliament attack.

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet on January 14, 2019, 3 years after the case became a headline-grabber. The charge sheet mentions 10 JNU students as the main accused, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students.