Delhi govt's doorstep public service plan needs more than just home visits

When Pranav Anand (name changed on request) got married in February this year, he knew he would need to register his marriage soon after to avoid a fine. But nearly seven months went by before he got around to filling the form for it.

And then, when he tried to create a login online, the marriage registration website kept showing an error related to his Aadhaar number. “Just as I was about to put the process off, I read about this service and decided to try it,” he says. Anand is talking about the Doorstep Delivery of Public Services, a Delhi-government initiative that ...