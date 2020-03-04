Nirbhaya case: Delhi govt seeks fresh execution dates for convicts

The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking fresh dates for execution of the four Nirbhaya convicts. The government further informed the court that the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies and nothing survives now.

This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a Home Ministry official said. The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition seeking direction to NHRC to asses mental as well as physical health of the convicts.

After President rejected the mercy plea, Nirbhaya's father expressed hope that the convicts will be hanged this month. "He has one option left - that is to challenge the mercy plea in Supreme Court as the others have done. Let's see what happens next but we are confident of getting justice," he told PTI over phone. "We are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged this month and justice will be finally delivered to us after a long wait," Nirbhaya's father said.

A 23-year old physiotherapy student was gangraped and brutally assualted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. The intern succumbed to injures in Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.