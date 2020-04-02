JUST IN
Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 each to auto, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said about six lakh people had dinner and lunch on Wednesday at the government facilities

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
FILE PHOTO: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that those driving public service vehicles will be given Rs 5,000 each to sail through the nationawide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus scare. Kejriwal said that he had got a lot of requests from the drivers of autorickshaws, RTVs and e-rickshaws among other public service vehicles that they are on the verge of starvation due to the lockdown.

"Those driving public service vehicles will be given Rs 5,000 each to tide over the lockdown. This may take 7-10 days. We are planning this," Kejriwal said.

He said that as the government does not have bank account details of these drivers, this is taking time. The list of drivers will also include those driving the gramin seva vehicles. The government has given an equal amount to over 37,000 daily wagers involved in the construction work in the city.

About providing food to the needy, Kejriwal said about six lakh people had dinner and lunch on Wednesday at the government facilities.

"We have made arrangements to serve cooked meals to 10 lakh. We are well prepared and no one will sleep without food in Delhi," he said.

The increase in the number of hunger relief camps across the city will also help in maintaining social distancing -- important for controlling the spread of coronavirus.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 20:34 IST

