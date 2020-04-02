Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 each to auto, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers: Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that those driving public service vehicles will be given Rs 5,000 each to sail through the nationawide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus scare. Kejriwal said that he had got a lot of requests from the drivers of autorickshaws, RTVs and e-rickshaws among other public service vehicles that they are on the verge of starvation due to the lockdown.
"Those driving public service vehicles will be given Rs 5,000 each to tide over the lockdown. This may take 7-10 days. We are planning this," Kejriwal said.
He said that as the government does not have bank account details of these drivers, this is taking time. The list of drivers will also include those driving the gramin seva vehicles. The government has given an equal amount to over 37,000 daily wagers involved in the construction work in the city.
कुछ दिनों से ऑटो, रिक्शा, RTV वालों के मैसेज और फोन आए कि उनकी रोज़ी रोटी बंद हो गई है
मैं उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि आप सब मेरे भाई जैसे है, मैं किसी भी व्यक्ति को भुखमरी में नहीं रहने दे सकता
सभी पब्लिक सर्विस वाहन चलाने वालों के अकाउंट में ₹5,000 डाले जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ga9Z2KZPPb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2020
About providing food to the needy, Kejriwal said about six lakh people had dinner and lunch on Wednesday at the government facilities.
"We have made arrangements to serve cooked meals to 10 lakh. We are well prepared and no one will sleep without food in Delhi," he said.
The increase in the number of hunger relief camps across the city will also help in maintaining social distancing -- important for controlling the spread of coronavirus.
