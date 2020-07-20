JUST IN
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recovers from Covid-19, to resume work

He was administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved and was discharged nine days later on June 26

Coronavirus | Satyendar Jain | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The 55-year-old leader had tested positive on June 17.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had contracted the coronavirus disease last month, has recovered and will resume work from Monday.

The 55-year-old politician had tested positive on June 17. He was first admitted in the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital but then was shifted to the Max Hospital after his condition worsened and was kept on oxygen support in the ICU.

He was administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved and was discharged nine days later on June 26.

Taking to twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today."

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra cases more than Spain's, tally hits 310,455

The Chief Minister added, "He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients.

He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!"

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 1,211 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Sunday, pushing the total tally to 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 deaths.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 13:25 IST

