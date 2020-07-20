- Border dispute: China has 200,000 troops at LAC in conflict-ready mode
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 40,000 cases in a day; tally past 1.1 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Total number of cases in India at 1,118,107. Maharashtra has 310,455 cases, Delhi 1,22,793, Tamil Nadu 1,70,693. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: With over 40,000 new cases cases, India has recorded its biggest single-day spike. The total number of coronaivrus cases in the country has reached 1,118,107. Death toll has now risen to 27,503. Maharashtra recorded highest one-day spike of 9,518 Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 310,455. Tamil Nadu also recorded its highest-ever spike with 4,979 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of seven states — Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand — and discussed the situation of the novel coronavirus infection in the respective states.
Coronavirus world update: 14,633,412 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 8,730,163 have recovered, 608,542 have died, according to, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States recorded over 63,000 cases in a day. It now has 3,897,230 coronavirus cases and 143,272 deaths. Brazil has 2,099,896 cases, deaths 77,932 and India (1,118,107 cases, 27,503 deaths).
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
