Delhi on path to recovery; only 20% total coronavirus cases are active

The global confirmed case count is currently over 12.4 million, with 558,153 fatalities worldwide. As many as 7.24 million people have managed to recover from the virus till now. Four countries--the US, Brazil, India, and Russia--are leading the growth in fresh cases at present.

In India, the number of reported cases is currently nearing the 800,000-mark, the third-highest in the world. Active cases stand at 276,682, while recoveries stand at 495,515. 21,604 people have lost their lives in the country till now.

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India records a new highest one-day spike

India attained the grim milestone of a new highest single-day spike in daily cases, at over 26,000 cases registered in the past 24 hours. This is almost 2.5 times the spike registered exactly one month ago. Since July 3, every single day has registered upwards of 20,000 cases. Since June, there have been a little less than 200,000 cases added to the total tally already.





#2. Delhi’s share of active cases continues to go down

The national capital, the third most-affected state in India, is now showing very encouraging signs of recovery. Only 20 per cent of Delhi’s total cases are currently active, second to just Uttarakhand at 18 per cent. In comparison, the national average is at 34 per cent. Karnataka, which is seeing a wave of fresh cases, has more than half of its cases as still active.



#3. Karnataka’s sees a delayed spike in daily new cases

Karnataka, which had seen a muted growth in new cases when the pandemic first broke now, is now witnessing a very high surge in fresh cases. On July 10, it registered over 2,000 fresh cases in a single day. Throughout June, daily new cases had been contained under 500 but have been over 1,000 almost every day since July began. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at 31,105, of which 17,778 cases are currently active. There have been 488 deaths in the state.



