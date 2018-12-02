Delhi pollution: With AQI at 299 capital wakes up to very poor air quality

The capital woke up to a hazy and misty morning on Sunday with minimum temperature recorded at 9 degree Celsius. Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week and authorities on Saturday had warned "significant deterioration" in pollution levels for Sunday.

The overall (AQI) of Delhi was 299 while the prominant air pollutants remained PM 2.5 and PM 10 according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported news agency IANS.





An between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In Anand Vihar, was recorded at 679, implying that pollution level was "very hazardous" in that area. Areas like Shahdra, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mundka, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Munirka, Okhla, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Karolbagh recorded "very unhealthy" air quality, while in 25 other areas of Delhi-NCR region the pollution level was in "very poor"category.



"As weather conditions are persistently unfavourable, for next two days air quality is likely to remain towards upper level of very poor category", said.

The government agency further said the air quality of the capital is expected to significantly deteriorate in the next two days due to decline in temperature which might lead to entrapment of pollutants. PM10 level in Delhi today is at 303 while PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) is at 148.

forecast said, on Monday PM10 level will remain under the very poor category at 388 and PM2.5 will remain at 189.

On Saturday, pollution watchdog had issued show-cause notices to SDMC and EDMC for failing to control air polluting activities, according to a PTI report.

In two separate notices issued on November 29, the demanded explanation why action should not be initiated for prosecution of the commissioners of South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation for failing to control air polluting activities under their jurisdiction.