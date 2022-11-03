JUST IN
Can't establish contact with Vijay Mallya, his lawyer tells Supreme Court
Air quality panel orders ban on diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks
Arrest me if I have committed serious offence: Jharkhand CM on ED summons
Retail leasing rises 114% Y-o-Y, crossed 3.4 mn sq ft in 9 months: Report
Jaipur set to host 11th edition of India StoneMart international exhibition
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates education-related in Mizoram
Supreme Court orders status quo on environmental release of GM mustard
Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme delivers hefty markdown on medicines
Delhi govt extends last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15
India rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan statement
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra records 259 new Covid cases, one fatality; active count 1,705
Business Standard

Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality

The overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in 'Severe' category from till Sunday

Topics
air pollution | Delhi air quality | AAP government

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, Delhi AQI, Delhi air pollution, smog
Representative Image

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV —‘Severe+’ — in Delhi-NCR.

The decision came in the wake of unfavourable meteorological conditions anticipated to deteriorate the air quality of the National Capital Region in the coming days. On Thursday, the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ levels, with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 450.

According to the Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi NCR on Thursday the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in ‘Severe’ category from till Sunday.

Under GRAP Stage IV, there will be restriction on vehicles entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements and non—BS VI passenger vans, LMVs in Delhi. Close down all industries in NCR, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but are still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

There will be a ban on construction and demolition activities in linear public projects. NCR State Governments / GNCTD can also decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home. The Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices.

State Governments can also consider additional emergency measures like closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis etc.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday blamed the AAP government in Punjab for a rise in farm fires in the northern state as a consequence of which Delhi and its satellite cities have turned into a gas chamber with its air quality deteriorating to very poor level, choking Delhi.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ‘officially refused’ to use bio-decomposer to prevent stubble burning in Punjab.

Kejriwal had Wednesday blamed the central government for rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab ruled by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it had “declined” requests to provide cash incentive to farmers for not burning crop residue.

“The Delhi CM had earlier written a letter to the Centre, saying the implementation of Pusa bio-decomposer had been successful in Delhi. But he himself officially refused to use it in Punjab,” the Union minister told the media. .

Stubble-burning cases in the northern states have increased by 8 per cent from the previous year. A total of 29,413 burning events were detected in the six states — Punjab (24146), Haryana (2,377), Uttar Pradesh (842), Delhi (7), Rajasthan (462) and Madhya Pradesh (1,579 ) — from September 15 to November 3.

Residue-burning incidents saw an increase of 17 per cent in Punjab from the previous year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air pollution

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.